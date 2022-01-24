LOWVILLE — Two snowmobile crashes on Lewis County trails over the weekend left one man dead and another injured.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release, overnight on Friday, at 2:46 a.m. Saturday, a sledding accident took the life of a Buffalo man.
Jesse E. Baker, 37, was riding his 2005 Ski-Doo Bombardier MXZ on Rector Road, known as Trail C5B, in the town of Montague when he missed the right curve in the trail and drove into a tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene but an investigation is ongoing.
The state police, Lewis County Search and Rescue, the Martinsburg Fire Department and Groff’s Towing assisted at the scene.
In a separate accident, Mark Simpson, 46, of Parish, was injured in a Friday evening crash on the County Line Road trail known as C4A in the town of Lewis.
A release said Mr. Simpson “was ejected off his snowmobile,” a 2009 Polaris, and hit by another rider in his group.
He was take to Upstate University Medical Center in Syracuse by Mercy Flight for the treatment of injuries to his lower body.
The Redfield Fire Department and Camden Ambulance assisted officers at the scene.
