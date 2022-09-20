LOWVILLE — In 2022, 4-H Members in Lewis County showcased their learning and hard work at the Lewis County Fair. Youth participated in a wide variety of projects, including animal science, community service, family and consumer sciences, horticulture, photography, communication, fine arts and hobby crafts. The organization has provided consistent, hands-on learning opportunities to youth in Lewis County in 2022 at the club, county, district and state level. Youth exhibitors shared, their best work and learning from the last year at the fair.
Results from the cattle shows are as follows:
Master Showman, Maya Laribee
Reserve Master Showman, Sam VanBuren
Senior Showman, Maya Laribee
Participants, Samuel Beyer, Megan Klossner, Tanner Koberling, Kendra Lehman, Alivia Nortz, Paige Roggie, Ella Sherman, Wyatt Staring, Peyton Taylor, Samuel Van Buren, Emily Wright
Junior Showman, Landon Peters
Participants, Adah Boliver, Caleb Bush, Conner Cummings, Mason Ehlers, Emmett Moser, Katherine Moser, Abigail Nortz, Aliya Parker, Claire Roggie, Augustus Scoville, Carly Snyder, Chase Snyder
Reserve Junior Peters, Adah Boilver
Novice Showman, Braxtyn Simpson
Reserve Novice Showman, Maverick Maciejko
Participants, Maverick Maciejko, Braxtyn Simpson, Elizabeth Teeter
Cloverbud Participants, Avery Moore, Jackson O’Handly, Jayla O’Handly, Jackson Peters
Junior Champion, Maya Laribee
Reserve Junior Champion, Alivia Nortz
Senior Champion, Ella Sherman
Reserve Senior Champion, Ella Sherman
Grand Champion Female, Ella Sherman
Reserve Grand Champion Female, Ella Sherman
Junior Champion, Riley Gillett
Reserve Junior Champion, Megan Klossner
Senior Champion, Megan Klossner
Reserve Senior Champion, Karli Gillette
Grand Champion Female, Megan Klossner
Reserve Grand Champion Female, Karli Gillette
Junior Champion, Aliya Parker
Reserve Junior Champion, Tanner Koberling
Grand Champion Female, Aliya Parker
Reserve Grand Champion Female, Tanner Koberling
Junior Champion, Caleb Bush
Junior Reserve Champion, Caleb Bush
Grand Champion Female, Caleb Bush
Reserve Grand Champion Female, Caleb Bush
Junior Champion, Maverick Maciejko
Reserve Junior Champion, Carley Snyder
Grand Champion Female, Maverick Maciejko
Reserve Grand Champion Female, Carley Snyder
4-H Supreme Junior Champion, Maverick Maciejko
4-H Best Bred and Owned Junior Show,Caleb Bush
4-H Supreme Senior Champion, Ella Sherman
4-H Best Bred and Owned Senior Ella Sherman
