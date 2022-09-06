LOWVILLE — In 2022, 4-H Members in Lewis County showcased their learning and hard work at the Lewis County Fair. Youth participated in a wide variety of projects, including animal science, community service, family and consumer sciences, horticulture, photography, communication, fine arts and hobby crafts. The organization has provided consistent, hands-on learning opportunities to youth in Lewis County in two0twotwo at the club, county, district and state level. Youth Exhibitors shared, their best work and learning from the last year at the fair.
Youth Building awards were presented as follows:
Rory Lisk, Arts and Crafts, one Blue
Breiah Martin, S.T.E.M., Garden Entries, and Hobby Crafts and Home Environment, three Blue
Riekyn Martin, S.T.E.M and Garden Entries, two Blue
Madison Miller, Hobby Crafts and Home Environment, Clothing and Textiles, and Environmental Educational Resources, four Blue
Caroline Murdie, Fine Arts, one Blue
Eviana Overton, Hobby Crafts and Home Environment, Clothing and Textiles, and Environmental , three Blue
Lucas Overton, Clothing and Textiles, one Blue
Colin Sullivan, Fine Arts, Clothing and Textiles, Hobby Arts and Home Environment and Photography, eight Blue
Keira Tanner, Fine Arts and Food and Nutrition, two Blue
Autumn Tebo, Hobby Crafts and Home Environment, Communications and Expressive Arts, and Clothing and Textiles, five Blue
Elizabeth Teeter, Garden Entries, Hobby Crafts and Home Environment,Vegetables, and Indoor Gardening House Plants, four Blue
Alexa Brouty, Club Exhibits and Leadership, Fine Arts, Garden Entries, and Communications and Expressive Arts. ,8 blue ribbons,one red
Caleb Bush, Hobby Crafts and Home Environment, Clothing and Textiles, Vegetables, Photography, Fine Arts. ,9 blue, one red.
Asher Cathey, Club Exhibits and Leadership, food, and Communications. four blue
Storrey Cathey, Poster Scrapbook or three,D exhibit, Food, and Communications. – four blue
Olivia Eves, Clothing and Textiles, Environmental Educational Resources. ,three blue
Aurora Dietrich, Photography one blue
Emmett Moser, Fine Arts – three blue
Katherine Moser, Fine Arts – three blue
Mikaedyn Graves, Hobby Crafts and Home Environment – three blue
Colin Lawrence, Fine Arts – one blue
Cooper Lisk, Food and Nutrition, Vegetables, Hobby Crafts and Home Environment, and Garden Entries – two blue two red
Gracie Lisk, Hobby Crafts and Home Environment, Food and Nutrition: blue
Cloverbud Ribbon Recipients
