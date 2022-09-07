LOWVILLE — Many poultry varieties and cavy and rabbits were shown at the 2022 Lewis County Fair by county 4-H members.
LOWVILLE — Many poultry varieties and cavy and rabbits were shown at the 2022 Lewis County Fair by county 4-H members.
Results from the small animals judging are as follows:
4-H and FFA Poultry Show, July 18
Grand Chicken Poultry Showmanship — Elizabeth Teeter
4-H Livestock Show, July 21
Master Goat Showman — Karol Lyndaker
Reserve Champion — Storrey Cathey
4-H and FFA Cavies/Rabbit Show, July 22
Master Showman — Mikaedyn Graves
Reserve Master Showman — Allison Marino
Champion Cavy — Autumn Tebo
Grand Champion Boar — Autumn Tebo
Grand Champion Sow — Elodie Clemons
Grand Champion Doe — Allison Marino
Grand Champion Buck — Mikaedyn Graves
Grand Champion — Allison Marino
