No horsing around this duo at the Lewis County Fair

Morgan Nortz and her horse Manny competing at the 2022 Lewis County Fair. Annie I. Cayer/ Johnson Newspaper Corp

LOWVILLE — Did you ever wonder if it was possible for a horse to learn tricks like a dog? Morgan A. Nortz of Lowville and her horse Manny answer — yes. The rider’s favorite party tricks include making her horse smile and give “fist” bumps.

“He has a really big personality and he really does like to be the center of attention” she explained. “Teaching him to smile was easy because he did it a lot on his own. I just had to add the motion and reward him with a treat.”

