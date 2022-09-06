LOWVILLE — Did you ever wonder if it was possible for a horse to learn tricks like a dog? Morgan A. Nortz of Lowville and her horse Manny answer — yes. The rider’s favorite party tricks include making her horse smile and give “fist” bumps.
“He has a really big personality and he really does like to be the center of attention” she explained. “Teaching him to smile was easy because he did it a lot on his own. I just had to add the motion and reward him with a treat.”
In order to make Manny do a “fist” bump the rider would make contact with his knee repeatedly and if he wanted a treat he would make the connection.
Ms. Nortz has been riding horses for 10 years and has had Manny for six. A thoroughbred of whom she re-purposed to a new career in English and Western pleasure, after moving from Mexico to the states and racing 13 times with a total earning of only $7,637. English, is at a faster pace, the rider must put both hands on the rein and pose when the horse trots whereas Western is typically a slower gait of the horse and the rider must use only one hand with the rein.
The horsewoman spends her mornings and evenings with Manny doing chores along with riding him five days a week. Going riding on trails throughout the day is her favorite activity because it is “so relaxing,” said Ms. Nortz. Recently, the duo began ranching type activities including pulling logs and roping because, “he likes to try a lot of different things,” said the rider.
Manny is different than other horses in more ways than one. In terms of competing, he doesn’t often refuse to jump because, “I don’t shove it down his throat or make him jump all the time,” and while most horses get scared of the fillers, the pieces that you use to make a jump different, or more challenging for your horse, Manny does not and is “pretty desensitized,” said the rider, as he has seen a lot of jumps before. Because of this Ms. Nortz doesn’t really get nervous for riding and competing. Manny is also “very flamboyant.” When asked to do a maneuver “he has the cutest little buck, like he is trying to be sassy,” she explained. Manny can be an instigator with other horses, when around them he will try to go play and race with them.
Manny and Ms. Nortz compete all over New York State, including in Watertown at the Black River Valley Horse Association series and in Syracuse to show at North Riding. However, she is no stranger to the Lewis County Fair, where she has won first over 100 times. She has been bringing her horses to the fair for seven years and is excited to bring him back next year because, “our horse community is amazing, everyone is inviting and it is so enjoyable,” Ms. Nortz explained. She also notes that riding at the fair is fairly relaxing because, “although you are competing, more importantly you are riding for the community and there for the community.”
The rider spends a lot of time preparing for the fair including decorating in front of the stall, bringing the tack and necessities for the horses like grain, hay and sawdust. Much time is put into getting the horse prepared as well, they must get their hair clipped before coming to the fair and get bathed everyday. Depending on whether participating in English or Western pleasure determines what style hair the horse will get done. For English, they will get braided and for Western they will get banded.
“When I’m not at the horse barn you can find me volunteering my time at the strawberry booth,” explains the rider, an enthusiast of all things fair related. “When I was little I loved horses, my sister really loved them as well and I probably started liking them because of her.”
Ms. Nortz is a 2022 graduate of Lowville Academy and Central School and will be pursuing higher education at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, studying business administration.
