A month of 300s at Lewis Lanes

Ethan Crouse, Keith Seeley and Klane Russell recently rolled perfect games at Lewis Lanes. Photo provided

LOWVILLE — Over the past month there have been a number of perfect games scored at Lewis Lanes.

Keith Seeley bowled a perfect 300 game with two more to follow within two weeks. Such unusual skill and luck to be able to throw three 300s in such a short time was an exciting time for his bowling passion. Mr. Seeley bowled his first perfect game on team Groff Trucking on the George Ingersoll Memorial League. Bowling from Germany to Virginia, while serving our country in the military, and back to Lewis Lanes, he has 32 years of bowling experience.

