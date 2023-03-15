A month of 300s at Lewis Lanes

LOWVILLE — Over the past month there have been a number of perfect games scored at Lewis Lanes.
Keith Seeley bowled a perfect 300 game with two more to follow within two weeks. Such unusual skill and luck to be able to throw three 300s in such a short time was an exciting time for his bowling passion. Mr. Seeley bowled his first perfect game on team Groff Trucking on the George Ingersoll Memorial League. Bowling from Germany to Virginia, while serving our country in the military, and back to Lewis Lanes, he has 32 years of bowling experience.
Klane Russell bowled his first 300 perfect game during the George Ingersoll Memorial League on the Team Groff Trucking. Mr. Russell also bowls on Thursday Community League with Team Lewis Lanes. One week after his first 300, he bowled another perfect game with his Lewis Lanes team with a triple 801. Mr. Russell started his bowling passion with the Lowville youth League and has bowled now for 12 years.
Mike McGrath also bowled a perfect 300 game in the Mens Association tournament held n February. This was Mr. McGrath’s 11th 300 with a 758 triple. Mike has bowled 30 years enjoying the sport. Pine Tree Inn Sponsors his team in the George Ingersoll Memorial League. He also bowls on Sunday Circus Coed League with his wife Jane on team Lions.
Andy Christman bowled a perfect 300 game with a 741 triple. This was his third 300 game. Mr. Christman has bowled for 29 years on the Everette Haggerty Memorial League with team Moser Maples. He also bowls in the George Ingersoll Memorial League on the team Eagle Beverage Team.
Ethan Crouse also bowled three 300 games this season. Ethan Bowls with the Saturday morning Lowville Youth League. He bowled a record high house score with a 868. Ethan has been bowling since age 6 and is now soon to be 17 years old.
