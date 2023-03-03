CARTHAGE — After outlasting all other spellers for 20 rounds, seventh grader Elek Nyitray will represent Augustinian Academy at the Regional Spelling Bee at General Brown on March 9.
The Feb. 10 spelling bee had three sets of siblings vying including Elek and his brother fifth grader Koen who finished second. The winning word was arrows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.