BOONVILLE — The Adirondack Community Chorus, directed by Peg Nuspliger, will present “On Our Journey,” featuring the cantata “Come Touch the Robe,” at 3 p.m. Palm Sunday, April 2, at the Alliance Church, 12593 Potato Hill Road, with Ruth Hedeen as accompanist. “Come Touch the Robe” is a contemporary work by composer, conductor and humorist Pepper Choplin, who is known as one of the most creative composers of church music today. Each week, thousands of singers present Choplin’s music in churches and schools in the United States, and around the world.

A small group from the chorus will open the program with “No Time,” a traditional camp meeting song, with Terry Marcy as soloist. Camp meetings were outdoor religious gatherings that became a prominent feature of the 19th century American frontier, where people from various ethnic backgrounds, walks of life and denominational traditions traveled long distances to worship and sing together, “camping” for several days at the location. After the opening song, the audience may join the chorus in singing several familiar hymns.

