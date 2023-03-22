BOONVILLE — The Adirondack Community Chorus, directed by Peg Nuspliger, will present “On Our Journey,” featuring the cantata “Come Touch the Robe,” at 3 p.m. Palm Sunday, April 2, at the Alliance Church, 12593 Potato Hill Road, with Ruth Hedeen as accompanist. “Come Touch the Robe” is a contemporary work by composer, conductor and humorist Pepper Choplin, who is known as one of the most creative composers of church music today. Each week, thousands of singers present Choplin’s music in churches and schools in the United States, and around the world.
A small group from the chorus will open the program with “No Time,” a traditional camp meeting song, with Terry Marcy as soloist. Camp meetings were outdoor religious gatherings that became a prominent feature of the 19th century American frontier, where people from various ethnic backgrounds, walks of life and denominational traditions traveled long distances to worship and sing together, “camping” for several days at the location. After the opening song, the audience may join the chorus in singing several familiar hymns.
“Come Touch the Robe” follows, with soloists Claire Haile and Michael Ferris. The cantata has been described as “unique in concept, and soaring in spirit.” It uses Jesus’ robe as a thematic device to tell the stories of those who were with Him during His last days on Earth. The story of a woman who was healed just by touching the robe begins the chronicle. The cantata shows how Jesus’ robe, although it was a simple garment, conveyed humility, healing, and finally glory.
As always, the concert is free. Donations are welcome, and will be given to the food pantry at Boonville Alliance Church. The food pantry provides nonperishable foods, personal care items, and TOPS gift certificates for those in need.
“‘Come Touch the Robe’ transcends denominations and offers an uplifting celebration of life,” Director Nuspliger said. “We hope you will join us to celebrate together on Palm Sunday, at Boonville Alliance Church.”
Some members of the chorus will present the program at Brookside Senior Living center in Lowville at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.
