Adirondack community Chorus to present a Valentine revue

Mr. Ferris and student Levi Symanowsky rehearse. Photo provided

BOONVILLE — Members of the Adirondack Community Chorus will present “Love is a Many Mixed-Up Dream: A Musical Valentine Revue” at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, in the Boonville Elementary School auditorium.

Creator/director Michael Ferris, who has been performing with the ACC since he was a sixth grade student at Adirondack Central School, describes the show as “a look the twists and turns a director goes through to put on a show, with music from the ‘Golden Age of Musicals’.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.