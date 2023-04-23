CROGHAN — “Rubber duckie, you’re so fine and I’m lucky that you’re mine.” On Sunday, someone may be singing the praises of their rubber duck if it is one of the top finishers in the 2023 AdironDUCK Race at the Oswegatchie Educational Center.
Ducks purchased online can be earmarked to support to a specific NY FFA chapter.
Up to 10,000 rubber ducks will be dumped at 1 p.m. into the West Branch of the Oswegatchie River on Long Pond Road and float to the finish line.
The adopters of the first 15 ducks to cross the gates will receive cash prizes including a $2,000 grand prize. Top prize for the silver dash, for which only 265 ducks are available, is $2,500.
The center, operated by the New York FFA Foundation, has been hosting the race since 1994, and is its largest fundraiser.
Leading up to the duck race there will be many family-orientated activities.
The “All You Can Eat” pancake breakfast for $10 per person is served from 8 a.m. until noon, in Sentinel Hall. Children under 5 eat for free.
There will be an ecumenical church service at 9 a.m.
Headlining the day’s entertainment is Troy Wunderle’s One Man Circus performing at 10 and 11:30 a.m. There will also be a variety of craft and food vendors onsite.
A penny social will also take place within the dining hall facility. For $10 a sheet, buyers get 26 chances per sheet to win door prizes.
The annual “AdironDUCK 6K Trail Run, Walk, or Ride” at 10 am. It’s a 3.5-mile run, walk, or ride around Long Pond. The event registration is $15 and includes a pancake breakfast. Registration is available at www.adironduckrace.com!
“The AdironDUCK Race is an important part of Oswegatchie’s year-round program of events,” states the event’s press release. “The funds raised go directly to support the summer camp program.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.