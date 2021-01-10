LOWVILLE — The village and town of Lowville are making a new plan — a comprehensive plan — to set goals and create a vision for the future.
This is the first update to the joint comprehensive plan since it was created in 2007, and it will be based on information mined from residents and businesses about what currently works well, what doesn’t and what they would like to see in the future.
According to village Mayor Joseph Beagle, postcards have been sent to every resident and business in the communities, asking for their help in the process by completing an online survey by Jan. 31.
“We’re hoping for at least 300 to 400 responses to get the lay of the land,” Mr. Beagle said. “And we’re trying to get ideas from seniors, food pantries, community businesses like Double Play. We want as many ideas from the community that we can get.”
The anonymous 20-question multiple choice survey asks people for their opinions on the conditions in the village and town; the quality of services provided; the types of work they do and where they do them; what they believe would make Lowville a better place to live and work; and what keeps them in the town or village now.
Business owners are also asked about how they do business, whether in an office, plant or store or at home via telecommuting as well as what could add value to owning a business in the town or village.
There are also two public “visioning” workshops led by the Tug Hill Commission scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 and 10 a.m. Feb. 2.
The meetings will be held both in person and via Zoom, although advance registration is required.
People planning to participate in the workshop are asked to consider the impact the current state of economic development, housing, historic and natural resources, recreation, downtown, retail, agriculture, transportation and mobility, infrastructure and utilities and community facilities have on their lives, family, business and community as a whole.
The Town and Village of Lowville Comprehensive Planning Committee consists of Henry Avallone, village Department of Public Works Superintendent Paul Denise, Carla Hellinger, Lisa Hetzner, Rachel Hillegas, Ruth Laribee, Bob Mullin, Edward Murphy, Dan O’Brien, Sue Peters and Tom Widrick, according to promotional materials on the process.
That committee, village and town leadership, the Tug Hill Commission and the county Planning Department have been meeting via Zoom since the end of November, Mr. Beagle said, and they anticipate the process will take about a year to complete.
To register for the Jan. 26 workshop online, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIsfuiupzMtGNSaMKCDq0f_vkBEme21l-C2 and for the Feb. 2 meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwtdO2grTspHtZDCzfdI609K_iERI4cgg_i .
The community survey can be completed online or on paper at the village or town offices by Jan. 31.
For more information or to register for the workshops if you do not have internet access, call the village or town clerks or go to lowville.racog.org/compplan2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.