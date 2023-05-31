COPENHAGEN — The Copenhagen Central High School Students Against Destructive Decisions — SADD — hosted an after prom party. May 13.
“SADD holds this event is to remind students there are other ways to have a fun, safe night without making destructive decisions,” said the club’s advisor Dora Dorchester. “We provide fun activities, food and a safe a environment for the night.”
The advisor said the annual event is held with the help of donations from businesses and community members.
There were 35 students in attendance this year.
The attendees had turns in the cash cube in which they could try to grab as much of the more $1,100 as possible in the allotted time as the bills whirled around them. The were 75 other prizes up for grabs with Grace Crauder taking home the 32-inch smart television, Grace Scholler winning the Apple earbuds, McKenzie Lee claiming the Mr. Coffee ice coffee machine and Ayva Herzberg with a water raft.
Other activities included a bounce house, gaming corner and movie corner as well as a lot of food.
