Agribusiness directory available

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Agricultural Sustainability Council has announced it will be launching a free on-line Agribusiness Directory. The directory will provide local farmers and growers with information on where they can find the goods and services they need, and to support agricultural businesses and agencies serving Lewis County.
In order to ensure that the directory is as complete and accurate as possible, all agriculture-related businesses and agencies in the region that serve Lewis County are invited to complete a simple online form on the Naturally Lewis website, www.naturallylewis.com/submitagresource by May 15. There is no charge for this listing — a great opportunity to get the word out about your business as we transition from “NY on PAUSE” to more normal activity.
The Agricultural Resources Directory will be available to all at www.naturallylewis.com/business-support/agresources, and it will also be linked to the Lewis County Government and Cornell Cooperative Extension websites. Not only will it be possible to access and use online, but it will also be available to download, so users can also print a hard copy. Once the current situation with COVID19 has passed, CCE Lewis will also offer a printed version for pick-up at their offices for a nominal fee. This effort is supported by the Lewis County Government, and coordinated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County and Lewis County Economic Development as an outreach effort of the Lewis County Agricultural Sustainability Council.
For more information on the directory contact Michele Ledoux, Executive Director,at 315-376-5270; emaillewis@cornell.edu.
