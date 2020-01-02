WEST TURIN — A snowmobile accident on New Year’s Day led to critical injuries for an Albany man.
According to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release on the incident, Christopher M. Lysogorski, 22, ran into a large downed tree limb that had “fallen across the entire trail” while he was driving his sled north on the seasonal Smith Road, known as Trail C7B.
He was critically injured when he was thrown from his snowmobile and taken first to Lewis County General Hospital, then transferred to Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse.
Someone riding with Mr. Lysogorski called 911 at about 6:15 p.m. Undersheriff Jason A. McIntosh said Constableville E.M.S. and county Search and Rescue also responded to the scene near Lehman Road.
The Turin Ridge Riders snowmobile club trail groomer removed the snowmobile from the scene.
The undersheriff said it was possible the tree limb came down in the heavy snow squall the slashed through the area Tuesday.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
