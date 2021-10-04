LOWVILLE — Alcohol use was alleged as the cause for both a vehicle rollover on the Erie Canal Road in Croghan late Friday night and a “domestic disturbance” on Saturday afternoon in Lowville.
Gary D. Genito III, 21, of Croghan was charged with driving while intoxicated by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies investigated an accident at about 10:40 p.m. in which a driver, who was no longer at the scene, had apparently rolled their 2006 Volkswagon Jetta when they “failed to negotiate a curve.”
Mr. Genito was found outside of his residence a short time later and deputies reported that they could smell alcohol when they spoke to him and that he had “glossy, bloodshot eyes.”
His blood alcohol content was recorded as .11% when he was tested at the county Public Safety Building. A BAC of 0.08% or above is considered proof of intoxication under state law.
He was released with tickets to appear in the Croghan Town Court at a later date.
Jared J. Spaulding, 38, of Lowville, was charged with driving while intoxicated by sheriff’s deputies on Saturday.
Deputies were called to a “domestic disturbance” at about 4:13 p.m. During interviews with both parties, they smelled alcohol on one who was sitting in his vehicle.
The investigation revealed he had arrived at the scene “moments before” deputies arrived.
After failing field sobriety tests, Mr. Spaulding was taken to the Public Safety Building where his BAC was allegedly found to be 0.17%.
