LOWVILLE — A Watson man was charged for allegedly smoking crack.
Stephen A. Cobb, 48, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the news release on the incident, Mr. Cobb was in his trailer at about 1:30 a.m. on Friday when deputies went to the Pine Grove Road property answering a domestic dispute call and found him allegedly “inside his camper smoking crack.”
He was issued a ticket to appear in Watson Town Court at a later date and released.
Mr. Cobb has a history of drug-related charges in 2010 and 2013.
If you are not free to smoke crack in your trailer, you aren't truly free!
