LOWVILLE — Multiple charges, including two felonies, were lodged against an Altmar man by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies on July 31, followed by additional charges on Aug. 1, while he was in county jail, for contempt and in relation to a July incident.
Mattias J. Kubick, 27, of State Route 13, was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies, and misdemeanor charges including driving with ability impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and obstructing governmental administration.
While being held in county jail after his arraignment on these charges, Mr. Kubick was accused of having made at least two phone calls to someone protected under a court order requiring him to “refrain from making any form of communication with the protected party,” and charged with two counts of misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt and issued tickets to appear in the Lowville Village Court at a later date.
Also while held in jail, Mr. Kubick was charged with misdemeanor second-degree harassment and petit larceny relating to a July 11 incident also on Osceola Road in the town of Lewis. He was issued tickets returnable to the Lewis Town Court.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release on the original arrest, an hour after Mr. Kubick allegedly fled from deputies on a Suzuki motorcycle from the scene of an undescribed “incident” at an Osceola residence, Mr. Kubick was found by the deputies at a Mud Lake Road home where he had been reported to be “acting strangely.”
After field tests were performed indicating Mr. Kubick may have been driving while impaired, he was tested by a certified drug recognition expert.
He was also issued with a number of traffic violations, the report said.
Mr. Kubick was arraigned in the New Bremen Town Court and held in county jail on $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bond.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by the state police and Sullivan’s Towing.
