LOWVILLE — As has been the case with several planned fundraisers, the annual End Alzheimer’s was held virtually Sept. 12.
In Lowville, about 60 members of the Lewis County Office for the Aging team Forget-Me-Not’s and Carolyn Continued Crusaders walked from Veteran’s Memorial Part to Top’s Plaza and back for the Lewis County Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The Lewis County Forget-Me-Nots raised $1,642 and Carolyn’s Continued Crusaders raised $1,265 in honor of all living with this disease, caregivers, and those we have lost to Alzheimer’s disease.
“The Lewis County Office for the Aging has participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s for several years now and we see any opportunity to support the Alzheimer’s Association as essential,” Crystal Collette, Director of Lewis County Office for the Aging, said. “We partner with the Alzheimer’s Association of Central New York to offer respite services to individuals and their caregivers in our community living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. This disease impacts countless individuals and families in our community and across the country. The least we can do at OFA is join together to bring awareness to the disease and raise as much money as possible.”
In Watertown more than 100 area residents participated in the Watertown, NY Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $19,800 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association according to a press release from the organization.
“We missed coming together with all of our friends and supporters from across the north country this year,” said Catherine James, chief executive officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter. “Knowing that our walkers still donned their purple and took to their sidewalks, streets and neighborhoods to fight for an end to Alzheimer’s speaks to their commitment and passion for our cause.”
Walkers took part in an online opening ceremony led by Webb Foote from Froggy 97 radio before using a smartphone app to measure their progress on Walk Day. After wrapping up their activity, walkers were able to drive through a view-only Promise Garden at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The online opening ceremony can be viewed at alz.org/walk.
Donations for Walk to End Alzheimer’s can be submitted through Dec. 31.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In New York alone, there are more than 410,000 people living with the disease and nearly 1.1 million caregivers.
