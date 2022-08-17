WATERTOWN — The 2022 Annual Black River Trash Bash will take place in several locations during September and October. Over the past 12 years, participants have removed over 6,000 pounds of trash from the Black River Watershed, filling over 350 trash bags. Volunteer groups interested in cleaning up a site should contact Jennifer Harvill, jennifer@tughill.org or 315-785-2392.
The Black River Trash Bash cleans up the shoreline, raises awareness and engages citizens from school-aged to retirees in the hopes of drawing attention to healthy shorelines and watersheds. This event is also part of a Great Lakes-scale Citizen Science Data Collection Project and a worldwide effort to promote clean water. Data is compiled through the Alliance for the Great Lakes and its Adopt-A-Beach program, and used to study the plastic pollution sources and help decision makers make the case for policies that protect the Great Lakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.