Larry J. Kieffer recently hit his second hole-in-one. Playing with his regular foursome, he aced the 100-yard hole No. 3 at Cedars Golf Course, Lowville, Aug. 7. ‘I used a 9 iron,’ the golfer explained, ‘I saw it go in.’ His first hole-in-one was at Brantingham Golf Course 35 years ago. The golfer is a member at Cedars and participates in the seniors league on Tuesday mornings. Photo provided
