WATSON — A second fire at the 6544 Erie Canal Road address in the town of Watson, caused “extreme damage” to the structure on Tuesday evening.
There was “heavy fire in the roof line” when volunteers from the Lowville Fire Department arrived at the seasonal home just after 5:15 p.m. in response to a 911 call made by a neighbor.
The caller reported they also checked to see if anyone was inside. Owner Andrew Boettcher, of Dayton, Ohio, had closed his camp for the season a few weeks prior, according to the fire report from Chief Joseph Austin.
Before launching an “interior attack” on the blaze, firefighters “cooled down the flames from outside” the building.
Fire damage was found near where electrical wires entered the building, in the kitchen by the electrical panel and at the roof line, the report said. Water and smoke damage was substantial throughout the rest of the house.
The structure was insured.
Last month, a different camp on the same private road that uses the same address, had an electrical fire that started with a music player on top of the refrigerator plugged into an outlet.
Mr. Austin said in the release that the fires were not related and were not suspicious.
Fire departments from New Bremen and Glenfield assisted at the scene.
