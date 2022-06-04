LOWVILLE — The locations of at least 366 homes and businesses in Lewis County that don’t have access to internet service or have very slow service are included in a resolution to approve a $3.1 million contract with Spectrum/Charter during the county Board of Legislators meeting on Tuesday.
The company will install fiber-optic infrastructure that will provide faster service.
Sections of the following roads in five towns across the county will get the fiber installation:
— Croghan: Beartown Road
— Denmark: Old State, Vorce, Roberts, Halifax, Number Three, Stoddard, Fuller, Vandewater Falls, Fleming, East, Boshart, Ridge and Haser roads; Railroad Street; Carlowden Drive; Routes 12 and 410
— Greig: Partridgeville Road
— Lowville: Phinny, Shack, Sharp, East, Ridge, Patten, Boshart, Hoffman and Arthur roads; Route 26
— Watson: Joslyn, Ross, Journeys End and Stony Lake Truck roads
The broadband speeds that will result from the installations are anticipated to be 100 megabytes per second download speed and 20 megabytes per second for uploading information from the internet.
The county is contributing $1.96 million toward the project using a mixture of money from its general fund and from its American Rescue Plan Act allocation.
The company will be paid half of the money up front and half after the construction is complete and the targeted addresses have been given notice by the company that the broadband is activated.
The project must be completed within one year after National Grid gives permission for the use of all of the poles involved in construction.
The board’s meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the second-floor legislative board room at the Lewis County Court House, 7660 N. State St.
