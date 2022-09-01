Underage alcohol sale prompts arrest

The state police conducted an underage drinking initiative Aug. 23 in Lewis County, resulting in one arrest.

Parkway Liquors in Lowville was found not to be in compliance with the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, prohibiting the sale of alcohol to people younger than 21. Brenda K. Ashline, 58, of Carthage, was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibited sale of alcohol to a person younger than 21.

