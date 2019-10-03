13 arrested on welfare fraud

LOWVILLE — According to an Oct. 2 report from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, 13 individuals have been arrested on welfare fraud and other charges.
Through an investigation conducted in conjunction with the Lewis County Department Of Social Services Fraud Unit, the Sheriff’s Department have arrested the following individuals who were arraigned in either the Village of Lowville Court or Town of Lowville Court on their respective arrest dates and released to await further court proceedings:
Sept. 21: Krista Wenstrom, 33, Lowville, two counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree; fourth degree grand larceny, fourth degree welfare fraud; Rachel Leonard, 27, Utica, offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree; fourth degree grand larceny, fourth degree welfare fraud
Sept. 23: Jessica Dean, 24, Carthage, offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree; third degree grand larceny, third degree welfare fraud; Brynna Hutteman-Kall, 27, Watertown, fourth degree grand larceny, fourth degree welfare fraud
Sept. 24: Erica Landrum, 30, Glenfield, third degree grand larceny, third degree welfare fraud; Corey Baxter, 35, Glenfield, offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree; third degree grand larceny, third degree welfare fraud
Sept. 25: Amber Hannibal, 30, Forestport, seven counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree; fourth degree grand larceny, fourth degree welfare fraud; Alysa Ortlieb, 35, Lowville, two counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree; fourth degree grand larceny, fourth degree welfare fraud; Jennifer Gilbert, 37, Fonda, offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree; fourth degree grand larceny, fourth degree welfare fraud
Sept. 26: Andrea Cullop, 34, Lowville, two counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree; fourth degree grand larceny, fourth degree welfare fraud
Oct. 1: Jennifer Chaprnan, 37, Lyons Faus, offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree; fourth degree grand larceny, fourth degree welfare fraud; Timothy Carman, 38, Lyons Falls, fourth degree grand larceny, fourth degree welfare fraud; Jennifer Cook, 45, Lowville, fourth degree grand larceny, fourth degree welfare fraud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.