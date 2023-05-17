Art sought for ‘Sunday Artist’ show and competition

PULASKI — The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is asking amateur and non-professional artists — not earning a living from their art — to submit artwork for the “Sunday Artists” show and competition. All artwork must be received by Saturday, May 27. Artists must be age 18 or older and may enter up to four pieces in any media form.
This year’s exhibit runs June 1 through July 8. Cash prizes will be awarded for exemplary artwork based on visual impact, originality, overall design and craftsmanship.
