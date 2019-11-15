LOWVILLE — Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush released a column this week saying anyone who makes threats to schools should face the “utmost consequences,” making reference to a teenager who was arrested in October for doing so on social media.
“Earlier this month, a Lowville teen made a terrorist threat on social media,” Mr. Blankenbush’s first sentence reads.
Dan LaFave, a spokesperson, said Mr. Blankenbush was referencing a case involving Chad W. Calkins, 18, of Lowville.
According to a release from the Lowville Police Department, Mr. Calkins was arrested on Friday, Oct. 18, after an investigation into a threatening message on social media was posted the day before on Snapchat.
Mr. Calkins was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony, and one count of resisting arrest. He had been arraigned in Lowville Village Court and at the time remained jailed on $7,500 cash bail.
His case has since been bound over to county court and he still remains in jail. He did not enter a plea as the charge was a felony.
The police department’s release said at no time was the safety of the public in question due to Mr. Calkin’s alleged threatening post.
Mr. Blankenbush’s column on Monday said he supports the New York State School Resource Officer Program, which places a certified law enforcement officer into a school full time.
“Our children attend school to expand their knowledge and achieve their dreams,” he said in the column. “It is vital that our children feel like they are out of harm’s way while at school. Their sole focus should be on learning and not worrying that their safety is in jeopardy.”
