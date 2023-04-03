LOWVILLE — The nonprofit arm of Copenhagen’s dissolved fire department will once again have access to accounts under a court agreement reached Monday.

Following an almost two hour off-the-record conference in Lewis County Supreme Court Judge Charles C. Merrell’s chambers, lawyers representing the village of Copenhagen and defendants Copenhagen Fire Department Inc. and Terence M. “T.J.” Williams Jr., read into the record the changes to the terms of the restraining order on the use of assets both parties claim as theirs.

