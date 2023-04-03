LOWVILLE — The nonprofit arm of Copenhagen’s dissolved fire department will once again have access to accounts under a court agreement reached Monday.
Following an almost two hour off-the-record conference in Lewis County Supreme Court Judge Charles C. Merrell’s chambers, lawyers representing the village of Copenhagen and defendants Copenhagen Fire Department Inc. and Terence M. “T.J.” Williams Jr., read into the record the changes to the terms of the restraining order on the use of assets both parties claim as theirs.
Until the final decision is made on the ownership through future proceedings, the bank accounts that were frozen are now available to the fire nonprofit company except for the “so-called truck account,” as the corporation’s attorney Terence S. Hannigan stated when explaining the terms of the agreement. Truck account funds cannot be used without court approval,
Although the original complaint filed by village attorney Candace L. Randall had requested that firefighting equipment and apparatus, like the trucks and safety gear, be returned to the village for use in the ongoing fire protection of residents, the two entities agreed on Monday morning that the corporation will keep the equipment at the fire station and “until the issue of ownership is settled” the corporation will give “written notice or text notice” to the village if any of the equipment will be driven or operated for the purpose of maintenance. Judge Merrell said he understood moving the vehicles is necessary to ensure all of the mechanisms remain in working order.
Following the announcement of the new provisions, the approximately 35 people in the gallery — a mix of supporters for both sides of the argument — heard testimony from one witness called by each attorney.
In her opening statement, Mrs. Randall said the village’s request for the restraining order on the assets was because the village believes the corporation continues to “waste” the assets that belong to village taxpayers and that “no harm” is done to the corporation by freezing the assets because the corporation does “not have the ability” to enter into fire protection contracts with other municipalities.
Mr. Hannigan said in his opening statement that the heart of the issue at hand is “what is the Copenhagen fire department?” and that his client believes the answer to that is the corporation. He said in that capacity, the assets were “procured, cared for and paid for by the corporation” and so belong to the corporation.
Both witnesses — Patrick A. Mahar for the village, previously a chief for the village department and president, secretary and treasurer for the corporation; and Kenneth R. Clarke for the defense, former village trustee and mayor — testified that they look at the department as two parts. The first is the firefighting side which Mr. Mahar said he believed was a village department and Mr. Clarke said consisted of the firefighters who were village employees, insured by the village when they would go on firefighting calls. The second was the “social side” which included the fundraisers, the “firematics” drill team and the corporation, however, Mr. Clarke testified that he believes that overall, the corporation was the fire department.
Mrs. Randall and Mr. Hannigan said after court was adjourned that the hearing of witness testimony was at the judge’s request.
President of the fire corporation James C. Henry, who sat at the defense table with Mr. Williams and Mr. Hannigan throughout the proceeding, said having access to the accounts again is “a good thing. They (the village) didn’t give us any money last year. That’s what they’re trying to do, is run us out of money.”
Although village Mayor Mark A. Souva and Deputy Mayor Kimberly R. Vogt said they were not pleased the corporation is able to access the accounts again, the oversight the court proceedings will supply make it less upsetting.
“If it proceeds to trial the books are all going to be open so it doesn’t really matter at this point if we stop them (from accessing to the bank accounts alleged to have taxpayer money) because it’s all the accounts are going to be scrutinized,” Mr. Souva said.
A trial may be set by Judge Merrell at a later date.
When asked about whether or not the corporation will return the van donated by Long Island charity the Farrell Firefighter Fund, Mr. Hannigan said they haven’t lost sight of the issue and that he will be reaching out to the charity but that he had not yet spoken to Brian Farrell, head of the organization.
