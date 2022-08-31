CARTHAGE — A Florida man died in an all-terrain vehicle crash in the town of Diana Monday night.
According to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release, Patrick Byrne, 60, Melbourne, Florida, was traveling at an “unsafe speed (on) wet, slippery pavement” at about 9:20 p.m. on Lake Bonaparte’s North Shore Road when he lost control of the four-wheeler he was driving, went off the road and hit a dirt embankment.
The ATV rebounded back onto the pavement where it overturned and left the road again on the opposite side.
Although Mr. Byrne was wearing a helmet, the release said that the injuries he sustained when he was thrown from the ATV led to his death shortly after he was taken to Carthage Area Hospital by Harrisville Ambulance.
State police and ambulance teams from Natural Bridge and Carthage assisted at the scene.
