TURIN — An ATV crash involving two Glenfield men resulted in injuries for both on Thursday night.
According to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release, Walter Eagan, 43, and Joshua Streeter, 26, were both riding on the same ATV on the NY Central Railroad Bed, part of the county trail system, at about 11:30 p.m. when they ran into a tree limb that had fallen on the trail.
Both the driver, Mr. Eagan, and Mr. Streeter riding behind him on the 2002 Yamaha Grizzly 660 came off the machine and were taken to Lewis County General Hospital.
Mr. Streeter was transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for further treatment.
The investigation into the accident continues and no additional details were provided.
State police, county Search and Rescue, the SG Fire Department and Monnat’s Towing assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.