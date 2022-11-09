ATVs like those shown in stock photos provided by state police were stolen from a camp on Hogsback Road in the town of Diana in October. Law enforcement is asking the public to share any information they may have.

LOWVILLE — Two separate ATV theft incidents reported in Lewis County in the past three weeks have led to one arrest and a request for public assistance.

David A. Sutton, 31, of Copenhagen, was charged with fourth-degree felony criminal possession of stolen property by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, after a 2001 Honda Foreman Rubicon ATV that was reported stolen was found at a town of Diana residence.

