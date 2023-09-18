WEST CARTHAGE — In June 2023, Lewis County Hospice was selected by Aubuchon Hardware in West Carthage to receive donations from the Aubuchon Round Up Campaign. Throughout the month, customers were offered the opportunity to round up their purchases to support Lewis County Hospice. With the support of Robert and Ronald Johnson of Johnson Pine, the local Aubuchon Hardware store collected $2,536.67. The Aubuchon Foundation of the Community Foundation of North Central Massachusetts supported the Round Up Campaign with a $2,500 matching grant.
Lewis County Hospice provides holistic comfort care for the terminally ill and their loved ones.
