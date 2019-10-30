Author, Beaver River graduate Lynn Everard plans Croghan talk

CROGHAN — Life coach, published author and Beaver River Central School graduate Lynn Everard will speak at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Croghan Fire Department, 6860 Fire Hall St.
Lisa Schamback said she learned through Facebook that her classmate from the Beaver River Central School Class of 1973 had published a book.
In his book “How Speaking Your Truth Could Save Your Life and How It Saved Mine,” Mr. Everard revealed he was a product of incest. He relates how he learned of his parentage and how he dealt with the situation.
After reading the book, Mrs. Schamback, along with other classmates, decided to bring Mr. Everard back home to speak.
“We want to show him our support,” said Mrs. Schamback. “I felt pain for him because of how he had to grown up, It said in his book how he never felt loved.”
She also said she hopes the visit with classmates will lead to “emotional healing for him.”
“We want him to know we love him and support him,” she said, recalling that Mr. Everard was quiet and smart in high school. “He said he was taught to be invisible but wanted to get good grades so father would be proud of him.”
Mrs. Schamback said a good will offering will be collected to help defray travel costs for Mr. Everard, who now lives in Florida.
The author describes his book as two stories in one — sharing how to tell your own story and how that shapes one’s life as well as sharing his personal story in hopes it will help others tell their stories.
“It’s a powerful message,” he said. “I want to share the story with the people who knew me but didn’t know my story. I hope my untold story will help inspire others to tell their stories which will hopefully make them happier.”
Mr. Everard said many of his family members are now deceased and he has had to deal with the knowledge he learned at age 50 on his own.
