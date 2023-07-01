Auto club presents monetary awards to auto class students

Pictured with the Northern Cruisers Auto Club president, automotive students receiving monetary awards were, from left, Kaden Oviatt, Josh Bigelow, club president Bill Houppert, Logan Chrzan and Zephyr Paton. Photo provided

CROGHAN — The Northern Cruisers Auto Club presented four students in the automotive field $500 awards. These students were selected due to their knowledge, work ethic, and desire to enter a career in the automotive field.

The students receiving the awards were:

