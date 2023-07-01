Auto club presents monetary awards to auto class students

CROGHAN — The Northern Cruisers Auto Club presented four students in the automotive field $500 awards. These students were selected due to their knowledge, work ethic, and desire to enter a career in the automotive field.
The students receiving the awards were:
Kaden Oviatt, Carthage Central, Glenfield BOCES Auto Body class
Josh Bigelow, Carthage Central, Watertown BOCES Auto Body class
Logan Chrzan, Adirondack Central Student, Glenfield BOCES Auto Tech class
Zephyr Patton, South Jefferson Central, Watertown BOCES Auto Tech class
The Northern Cruisers Auto Club is a group of auto enthusiast in the north country. They meet the third Thursday of each month at various locations and welcome new members. If interested in joining, contact president Bill Houppert at 315-376-3767 or Lynda Spinks at 315-486-9748.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.