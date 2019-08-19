PORT LEYDEN — An Ava woman was accused of having a high blood alcohol level after a one-car crash.
Samantha Hoffert, 29, was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusing to submit to a preliminary breath test by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release, Ms. Hoffert was the driver in a single-car accident at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday while driving on Golden Road near the intersection with Fitch Road in the town of Leyden.
Ms. Hoffert allegedly failed field sobriety tests and was found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.14 percent upon testing at the county Public Safety Building.
An injury from the crash was noted in the news release; however, no further details were provided.
She was released with tickets to appear in the Leyden Town Court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.