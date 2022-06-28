WATERTOWN — Early results in Republican primary for Jefferson County Sheriff on Tuesday night showed Peter R. Barnett with a sizeable lead in the race.
Mr. Barnett had about 50% of the overall vote, with Gerald W. Delosh and Perry J. Golden splitting the other half.
Mr. Barnett spent 26 years with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff, detective, drug investigator, juvenile aid officer, D.A.R.E officer and court security officer.
After retiring from the sheriff’s office in 2013, he worked with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office serving as the investigator for the human services department as well as the investigator with the public defender’s office.
Mr. Barnett campaigned on wanting to streamline the process to obtain a pistol permit, and addressing the “criminal element in the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.