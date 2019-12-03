BEAVER FALLS — The Beaver Falls Fire District will be holding elections 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, at the fire station, 9583 Main St.
Commissioner James Howley is up for reelection for a five-year term.
Anyone who lives in the fire district interested in becoming a commissioner should send a letter of intent to chairman Peter McLane, P.O. Box 196, Beaver Falls, NY 13306 prior to election night.
