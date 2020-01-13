BEAVER FALLS — An investigation into a domestic dispute that turned into a “physical altercation” led to a felony charge by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher M. Hemberger, 33, was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.
Mr. Hemberger, according to a news release, allegedly got into the altercation with his wife at about 5 a.m. on Saturday morning despite a stay-away order of protection against him.
He was arraigned in the Watson Town Court and held on $750 cash bail.
