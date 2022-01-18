LOWVILLE — Assistant District Attorney Caleb J. Petzoldt will be taking on incumbent Lewis County Judge Daniel R. King in this year’s election.
Mr. Petzoldt made the announcement surrounded by friends and family Tuesday in a brief press conference in front of the county Court House on North State Street.
“I have spent my entire legal career dedicated to serving the public as both a state and federal prosecutor focused on the safety and fairness for the citizens of New York and the United States,” Mr. Petzoldt said. “I have worked hard to make sure that justice is done in each and every case I handle: justice for the community, justice for the accused and especially, justice for the victims of the crimes.”
Although he has often thought about what it would take to be a judge, it wasn’t until recently that he knew he has the knowledge he needs to perform well in the position.
“I really feel that my experience has led me to be in a position to tell the voters that I am able to serve as your judge and execute this role,” he said in a Monday interview. “When I was young and foolish as a prosecutor, very early on in my career, I thought ‘I would be able to do that,’ and then I got to the point that I realized I wasn’t ready to do that. Now, based on my experience and all the situations that I’ve been in, I know that I would be able to perform that role.”
Mr. Petzoldt is a graduate of the Georgetown University School of Law. After two years of practicing corporate law, he said he followed the path he realized was meant for him in criminal law by becoming assistant district attorney for the then-newly elected Lewis County District Attorney Leanne Moser in 2008.
“I’m always going to be grateful to DA Moser who always showed a lot of faith in me very early on,” Mr. Petzoldt said.
He has prosecuted more than 50 jury trials in his career. He said the biggest benefit of working in the court of a small county was that he was involved with everything from family court to complicated criminal cases. His other experiences in larger markets and with the federal court gained him exposure to prosecuting violent crimes, gang and other organized crimes and drug trafficking offenses, among others.
Remaining in the Lewis County office until the end of December 2014, Mr. Petzoldt left to become the assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District of New York based in Buffalo and later joined the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office where he has been for about 4½ years as an ADA.
While with Onondaga County, Mr. Petzoldt returned to Lewis County as the special prosecutor in the death of 15-year-old Derek M. Holton. Brenda E. Roth, of Deer River, was convicted in 2017 of second-degree manslaughter in the teen’s overdose death.
Mr. Petzoldt was also special prosecutor in the 2019 trial of Michael J. Daskiewich, of Port Leyden, who was convicted of several sex offenses involving minors.
Mr. Petzoldt returned to serve in Lewis County as an ADA last year.
“I was very honored to be able to begin my legal career in Lewis County and I always hoped that I would one day end my career in Lewis County. It was always part of my desire to one day serve the people of Lewis County as the Lewis County Court judge,” he said Monday.
The attorney has not yet announced under which party he will run for county judge.
Mr. Petzoldt grew up in the Beaver Falls area on a dairy farm owned by his parents, Bruce and Patricia Petzoldt. He was a 1998 graduate of Beaver River Central High School. He attended the University of North Florida for his undergraduate degree and Georgetown University for his law degree.
Mr. Petzoldt and his wife Courtney have two children, Riley, 12, and Jackson, 14.
