BEAVER FALLS — A Beaver River Central School student is now an award-winning photographer.
Samuel E. Landis, a Digital Photography II student, participated in the 24 Hours: A Photographic Interpretation of Life in the Adirondacks Photography Contest. His photo “Peter” was selected as a winner in the category Sports and Action for the 2023 contest. The young photographer’s award-winning photo of a kayaker cutting through white water was taken on Labor Day weekend on a waterway when the damn water was released.
Samuel, 16, the son of Kenneth R. and Rosetta S. Landis of Croghan, learned about photography from his father takes pictures as a hobby.
Samuel said he has been interested in photography for a couple of years, often going out shooting with his fathers.
His favorite subjects are animals and nature as well as sports action.
Although he mainly shoots with digital cameras he likes “messing around with old cameras.”
At this time he is undecided about a future career, however the high school junior said being a professional photographer is one of his dreams.
The winning photo will be displayed at the High School Art Show 1-5 p.m. Thursday to Saturday through April 29 at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. The art show is available virtually at https://www.lakeplacidinstitute.org/.
There will be an open house for the art show at the center 4-6 p.m. April 21.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.