Benefit set for Halladay

LOWVILLE — Family and friends will host a benefit for Charlie Halladay, who was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. Starting at 11 a.m. May 7, the benefit will be held at the American Legion Post 162, 5383 Dayan St.
Chicken barbecue dinners with macaroni salad and a roll will cost $13 and halves are $9. There will also be raffles.
Organizers are seeking donations for the dinner and raffle items. To donate contact Sherry Merry at 315 544-2201 and leave a message or by email at smerry1@twcny.rr.com or instant message through Facebook.
The proceeds will help defray Mr. Halladay’s medical costs.
