Digital billboards created to grab the attention of OB-GYN doctors in cities that may be looking for a slower pace of life went live on May 13 in Buffalo near a children’s hospital and near health care facilities in Queens. A special page on the Lewis County Health System’s website created for billboard outreach had more than 100 visits the first week.
The billboards are an out-of-the-box approach to recruiting the doctors needed to “unpause” maternity services waylaid during the COVID-19 pandemic when eight doctors and nurses in the department resigned at one time to avoid the mandatory vaccine for the coronavirus.
