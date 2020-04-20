DENMARK — A Black River man was charged with drunk driving after a crash in the town of Denmark on April 13.
Stephen J. Makuch, 63, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher, both misdemeanors, and two traffic infractions according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release issued on Friday.
At about 12:30 p.m., Mr. Makuch was allegedly driving on Route 26 heading north when he lost control of his car and ended up in a ditch on the other side of the road near Old State Road.
He was charged after being given standard field sobriety tests and released with tickets to appear in the Denmark Town Court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.