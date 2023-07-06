OSCEOLA — The Black River Valley Fiddlers Association will perform at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum, 1121 Comins Road, 2-5 p.m. Sunday.
The fiddlers association is headquartered in Jefferson County, where they are known for their performances at fire departments, clubs and charities. The group welcomed the community to their mid-winter Snow Deer in Watertown in February, bringing fun and friendship to what can be the bleakness of winter.
The Hall of Fame and Museum site includes a pavilion with dance floor, a brick patio with picnic tables, and a nearby children’s play area. The pavilion can be enclosed in case of inclement weather. The site is handicapped-accessible.
The Hall of Fame and Museum are open to the public whenever there are events at the site, and at other times by appointment. This event is free, with sufficient seating available. Free parking is available. Pre-packaged snacks are available at the Fiddlers’ Kitchen.
The site is smoke-free, drug-free and pet-free. For more information, see the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Assn. page on Facebook or www.nysotfa.com
The Sunday concert series is made possible by the NYS Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature.
The Friends Union Band will be the featured performers on July 16th.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.