Black River Valley Fiddlers to perform in Osceola

Black River Valley Fiddlers Association. Photo provided

OSCEOLA — The Black River Valley Fiddlers Association will perform at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum, 1121 Comins Road, 2-5 p.m. Sunday.

The fiddlers association is headquartered in Jefferson County, where they are known for their performances at fire departments, clubs and charities. The group welcomed the community to their mid-winter Snow Deer in Watertown in February, bringing fun and friendship to what can be the bleakness of winter.

