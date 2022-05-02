Joshua A. Tucker, 33, and Brittany J. Bonanza, 35, both of West Leyden, were charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors, by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office early Sunday morning.
According to the news release about the charges, deputies allegedly found the two had been separated after an argument that reportedly resulted in Ms. Bonanza “attacking” Mr. Tucker who responded by allegedly hitting her in the head with a cell phone while pushing her away, which caused a cut.
Two young children were watching while the incident took place, deputies said.
Mr. Tucker and Ms. Bonanza were issued tickets to appear in the Lewis Town Court at a later date.
Stephanie Goodsill, 27, and Cheyenne Goodsill, 19, both of Gloversville, were charged with misdemeanor petit larceny by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Saturday afternoon.
According to the office’s news release, the two women were identified “on camera and in person” by the Walmart Asset Protection team as allegedly stealing merchandise worth about $600.
They were issued tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Jared M. Brenon, 28, of Watertown was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny for allegedly stealing property with a value greater than $1,000 by state police on Wednesday.
According to the police’s online activity log, the incident that led to the charge was reported on Nov. 27.
Mr. Brenon was in the town of Lowville when he was charged and was held at the Lewis County jail.
No further details were provided.
In February and December 2021, Mr. Brenon was charged with petit larceny in Oswego and Jefferson counties, respectively.
