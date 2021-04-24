LOWVILLE — Felony sex abuse charges relating to a Copenhagen incident were issued on Wednesday morning against a Watertown man currently in Jefferson County jail.
Austin Vrooman, 20, was charged with two counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the news release on the arrest, Vrooman allegedly “subjected an adult to unwanted sexual contact” in Copenhagen on March 3.
He was arraigned virtually in Lewis County Court and returned to jail, where he was being held for a separate incident, on $100 bail.
Marissa M. Perretta, 22, of Carthage, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child on Saturday afternoon by state police.
The incident that led to the charges took place on March 26, according to the police’s online activity log.
Ms. Perretta was released on her own recognizance.
No further details were provided.
Chad M. Bartlett, 29, of New Hartford, was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny on Tuesday, according to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Mr. Bartlett is accused of stealing from the Lowville Walmart on Jan. 17.
He was taken into custody by the New Hartford Police Department on an active arrest warrant and turned over to Lewis County sheriff’s deputies.
After his virtual arraignment, Mr. Bartlett was released to appear in court at a later date.
The Village of Lowville Police assisted in the investigation.
Brandon W. Vandewalker, 34, of Croghan, was charged with first offense DWI by state police on April 17. Mr. Vandewalker was involved in an ATV accident with a motor vehicle in the town of Croghan at about 7:45 p.m., according to the police’s online activity log.
The incident is pending investigation.
He was issued a ticket to appear in the Croghan Town Court at a later date.
Additional details were not provided.
Christopher A. Arndt, 26, of Croghan, was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance by state police at about 2:12 p.m. on April 16.
According to the police’s online activity log, the arrest took place in the town of Lowville.
Mr. Arndt was issued the same charge by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office in September and in the town of Diana in 2018.
Dustin E. Eaton, 29, of Boonville, was charged with felony first-degree contempt of court on April 15 by the Sheriff’s Office.
According to the news release on the incident, Mr. Eaton was stopped in Oneida County by state police and taken into custody on an arrest warrant.
He is accused of having violated an order of protection on March 9 when he was involved in a domestic incident on Kotary Road in the town of Lewis.
The protection order had been issued in the Ava Town Court.
After being arraigned via virtual court, Mr. Eaton was taken to the Lewis County jail on $8,000 cash bail or $16,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.