LOWVILLE — A man who has threatened violence despite victim protection by a court order on multiple occasions since 2017 has allegedly violated another protection order.
William C. Deamer, 47, of Harrisville, was charged by state police Jan. 19 with felony first-degree criminal contempt.
While no details were provided on the incident that led to the current charge, Mr. Deamer has a history of convictions for violating protection orders.
In 2019, he pleaded guilty to violating a protection order by raising his hand as if to strike the protected party.
He was sentenced to county jail for 330 days on contempt and 180 days for a probation violation charge to be served consecutively after negotiating with Judge Daniel R. King for a sentence that would allow for his release before his child’s high school graduation.
Between 2017 and 2019, Mr. Deamer was convicted of violating protection orders and terms of probation three times, at least two of which involved strangling the victim.
Mr. Deamer was held at the county Public Safety Building after the most recent charges.
Johnathon D. Nellenback, 25, of Glenfield, was charged by the Lewis County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday with misdemeanor trespass.
According to the office’s news release, Mr. Nellenback is accused of having allegedly “entered onto a property at 3634 River Road” in the town of Lyonsdale on Jan. 8 at about 12:40 a.m.
No further details were provided.
Michael S. Demko, 35, of Sandy Creek, was charged by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies Jan. 17 with DWI after a traffic stop.
Mr. Demko was traveling on West Martinsburg Road in the town of Lowville when he was pulled over, according to the news release on the incident.
After allegedly failing field sobriety tests, he was taken to the county Public Safety Building for additional testing.
Mr. Demko’s blood alcohol content, or BAC, reportedly registered as 0.14%.
Andrew C. Murphy, 39, of Lyons Falls, was charged by state police Tuesday with misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt for disobeying a court order.
The incident that led to Tuesday’s charge made in the town of Lowville was reported the day before at about 2 p.m. according to the state agency’s online activity log.
No further details were provided.
