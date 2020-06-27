Timothy A. Gorczyca, 61, of Lyons Falls, was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a four-car accident with property damage that took place at about 2:10 p.m. Friday in a parking lot on the Number Four Road in the town of Watson.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release on the incident, Mr. Gorczyca was trying to back out of a parking space at Miller’s Meat Market on Friday afternoon when he backed into a parked car, “then proceeded to strike two other parked cars” before fleeing from the scene.
Deputies reportedly found Mr. Gorczyca at his home and believed he had been drinking.
After failing field sobriety tests, deputies took Mr. Gorczyca to the public safety building where his blood alcohol was found to be .13%.
Timothy Bakker, 26, of Constableville, was charged with felony first-degree falsifying business records on Friday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Mr. Baker is alleged to have falsely claimed there are no protection orders against him on the transaction document required when he tried to buy a rifle from Cataldo’s in Lyons Falls on Feb. 26.
He was arraigned on May 29 via Skype in Lewis County Court and was released.
Brandon Hoffert, 35, of Lyons Falls was charged and arraigned on Friday for felony first-degree falsifying business records.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release on the incident, Mr. Hoffert allegedly claimed there were no protection orders against him on the transaction document if filled out when trying to buy a rifle at Dolhof’s Hardware in Lyons Falls on March 18, knowing a protection order against him does exist.
He was arraigned in Lewis County Court via Skype on Friday and released.
Dakota Tuttle, 22, of Lowville, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, by the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.
According to the news release on the incident, during a vehicle stop on Jackson Street at about 4 p.m., deputies discovered Mr. Tuttle in a vehicle with a person protected by a stay away order of protection against him during a “vehicle stop,” the release said.
