LOWVILLE — A Texas man who shot himself in the hand with a Glock in the early hours of Saturday was charged for not having a state permit for the weapon.
Cody L. Worley, 28, of Lubbock, was charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 2:45 a.m. at a George Hill Road residence in the town of Watson, Mr. Worley was allegedly trying to take his Glock 43 x 9mm when “he accidentally discharged a round through his left hand,” the release said.
He was transported to Lewis County General Hospital in a private vehicle and the hospital contacted deputies.
Mr. Worley was issued a ticket to appear in the Watson Town Court at a later date.
Nathan C. Held, 32, of Carthage, was charged with first offense driving while intoxicated and first offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% by state police early Saturday morning.
According to the police’s online activity log, Mr. Held was traveling through the town of Denmark at about 3:20 a.m. when he was stopped.
Both charges are misdemeanors.
Mr. Held was released to a third party.
No further details were provided.
Tyler J. Flint, 23, of Castorland, was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief for reckless property damage greater than $250 on Saturday by the State Police.
According to the Police’s online activity log, the incident took place in the town of Denmark at about 1:11 p.m. during a domestic dispute.
No further details were made available.
