LOWVILLE — Nicholas J. Pohoreskey, 31, Port Leyden, was charged by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, resisting arrest and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Deputies said they responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the town of Leyden at 5:48 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, the parties had been separated. Upon further investigation, police allege that Mr. Pohoreskey had choked an unidentified woman who was holding a child, leaving light bruising on the woman’s neck.
It was further alleged that he had hit the woman in the face several times in the presence of the child. When deputies told Mr. Pohoreskey he was being arrested, he alleged struggled with officers and refused to be handcuffed. He was taken to the Lewis County Public Safety Building, where he was charged with the five counts.
Joshua R. Chisholm, 23, Carthage, was charged by deputies Saturday with aggravated driving while intoxicated and other traffic offenses on Route 126 in the town of Croghan.
Deputies say the 2004 Dodge pickup truck Mr. Chisholm was operating was stopped for an unspecified traffic violation. Upon further investigation, deputies said he appeared intoxicated and he failed field sobriety tests. He was taken to the PSB where he allegedly registered a 0.26% blood alcohol. A BAC of 0.08% or above is considered proof of intoxication under state law, while aggravated DWI is charged when a motorist’s BAC is alleged to be 0.18% or above.
Mr. Chisholm was issued appearance tickets returnable to Croghan Town Court.
Michael D. Rohr, 43, Carthage, was charged by deputies Sunday with aggravated DWI and other traffic violations after he allegedly drove on Route 126 in the town of Croghan with a BAC of 0.22%.
Deputies said the 2014 Dodge pickup truck he was operating was halted at 1:10 a.m. for an unspecified traffic infraction, after which he allegedly failed field sobriety tests.
He was issued appearance tickets returnable to Croghan Town Court.
