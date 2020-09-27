Blotter: Lewis County police activity for Sunday, Sept. 27
- LOWVILLE — Darren P. Ortlieb, 23, of Martinsburg, was charged with driving while intoxicated by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies on Saturday. According to a media release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Mr. Ortlieb on Route 26 in Martinsburg, after he committed a traffic violation. Mr. Ortlieb submitted to field sobriety tests, which he failed. Mr. Ortlieb was then taken to the Lewis County Public Safety Building, where his blood alcohol content was measured at 0.22 percent, nearly three times the legal definition of drunk. Mr. Ortlieb was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Martinsburg court. Andrew J. Zehr, 19, of Castorland, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content above 0.08 percent by state police on Saturday. According to police records, Mr. Zehr was given an appearance ticket for his charges.
